Juventus and Inter hold a keen interest in Lille midfielder Yusuf Yazici, who has been linked with Arsenal, it has been claimed in France.

French top flight club Lille are facing financial difficulties currently and a host of their star players have been linked with leaving the side this month.

One player who has been associated with moving away from the Ligue 1 outfit amid their financial constraints is 23-year-old Turkish midfielder Yazici.

Premier League giants Arsenal, who are looking to solve their creativity issues during the ongoing window, have been credited with an interest in the player.

And according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Italian giants Juventus and Inter also hold a keen interest in the Turkey international.

The Serie A clubs are yet to make an official approach for the midfielder, but have made moves to position themselves to acquire the player.

It has been suggested that it is unlikely Lille will sell Yazici during the winter transfer window, but movement regarding his future is expected in the near future.

Yazici, who has also been linked with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, could be allowed to leave Lille for a fee of around €40m to €45m.