Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has conceded that adapting to the Portuguese language has been a challenge since he joined FC Porto during the last transfer window.

Grujic joined the Portuguese giants on a season-long loan deal and he has been trying to settle down in a new country after his previous loan spell in Germany.

The midfielder is still trying to nail down a place in the Porto team and he has conceded that getting used to the language at his new club has been a struggle as well.

He admits that it is a problem and he is mostly spending time with Felipe Anderson and Malang Sarr, who are also on loan at Porto, from West Ham and Chelsea respectively, as they like him can speak English.

Grujic admits that the make-up of the squad means that he needs to learn Portuguese and he insisted that he is pleased to take up the challenge of learning another new language and experiencing a different culture.

“In the beginning, and even now, language has been a problem”, Grujic told Serbian outlet Kurir.

“Among the team-mates, there are not many of them who speak English fluently. There are a lot of Spanish-speaking South Americans here, and it is similar to Portuguese.

“Felipe Anderson, who is on loan from West Ham with us, speaks good English. Frenchman Sarr, who is [on loan] from Chelsea, too.

“So I spend the most time with them.

“But everyone else is warm, they want to help.

“The mentality of the Portuguese suits me.

“That’s why I am trying to learn their language. I have hired a teacher. It’s going on.

“In the previous two years, I mastered German, it is a new opportunity and a beautiful side of a football career.

“I would like to learn as many languages as possible. It enriches every person.”

Grujic has a contract until 2023 with Liverpool and he will hope to win a place in the team when he returns to Merseyside next summer.