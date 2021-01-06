Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts is attracting interest from Derby County, according to The Athletic.

Roberts has found game time at Leeds tough to come by in recent weeks and was not part of the Whites’ matchday squad at Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

He could move on from Leeds during this month’s transfer window in a bid to play on a regular basis and Roberts appears to have an option in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby rate Roberts and are keen on a potential loan move to sign the former West Brom man.

Derby sit inside the drop zone in the Championship and have struggled to score goals, managing just 14 goals in 19 league outings.

It remains to be seen if the Rams might face competition for Roberts if his potential availability alerts other clubs in the Championship.

Roberts made 23 appearances for Leeds during their promotion winning campaign last term and scored four goals in the process.

He played in the Whites’ 3-1 win at Derby towards the end of the season and provided an assist in the game.