Leeds United linked Christian Kouame is keen on moving to Torino in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Kouame has been heavily linked with leaving Fiorentina in the current transfer window, with several potential suitors registering interest in snapping him up.

Fiorentina’s domestic rivals Torino are firm admirers of the hitman and it has been claimed that Premier League outfit Leeds are also keeping tabs on Kouame, along with his team-mate Erik Pulgar.

And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Kouame is keen on moving to Torino this month.

The 23-year-old believes he will get more playing time under Torino coach Marco Giampaolo than his current boss Cesare Prandelli, under whom he has only made five Serie A starts so far this season.

Fiorentina supremo Rocco B. Commisso is also open to letting Kouame leave and a meeting between the Tuscany outfit and the player’s entourage ended on a positive note.

The club are willing to part ways with Kouame on a loan deal with an obligation to buy at €16m.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will rival Torino for the attacker’s signature during the ongoing transfer window.