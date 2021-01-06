Liverpool legend John Aldridge is not convinced that the Reds’ league rivals Manchester United will remain in the Premier League title race until the end of the season, though he does rate their attacking power.

The Red Devils are currently joint top with Liverpool in the Premier League and have the chance to go top of the table if they beat Burnley next Tuesday.

However, former Liverpool striker Aldridge is not convinced that the Old Trafford outfit can continue to battle Jurgen Klopp’s side for the title through to the end of the season.

The Anfield believes that there is a lack of quality at Old Trafford beyond the attacking department, which he admits is packed with top class players.

Liverpool are due to play host to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United in the Premier League on 17th January, in what is now looking like a crunch game.

“What Solskjaer has got are a handful of forward players who can win a game with some moments of magic and after he threw Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford on for the second half [against West Ham], the game was turned around“, Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column.

“We have seen that time and again with United.

“In Fernandes, Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani, they have attacking players with real quality.

“When I look at the rest of their team, it looks pretty second rate, but top-class forwards can win you football matches and while I’m not convinced they will remain in the title race through to the end, those forward players are a real threat.“

While Liverpool have suffered with injury issues this season, they still boast a better goal difference than Manchester United, having scored 37 times compared to the Red Devils’ 33 goals for, and defensively Klopp’s side have let in 21 goals, with Solskjaer’s men shipping 24.