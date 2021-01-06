Manchester United target Moises Caicedo has rejected offers to move to the MLS as he waits to complete a move to Old Trafford this month, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 19-year-old midfielder is a target for Manchester United and there have been conflicting claims about how advanced negotiations are between his representatives and the Red Devils.

There are suggestions that Manchester United have an agreement in place with Independiente and the player’s agents over a move to Old Trafford this month with only a work permit holding up the move.

But there are also claims that no agreement is in place and Manchester United are still trying to ascertain who is mandated to represent the Ecuador international.

But it seems the player himself is sold on the move and he is claimed to have rejected two offers from the MLS.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the midfielder has knocked back two offers from Atlanta United and then Inter Miami came forward.

The midfielder wants to cross the Atlantic and move to England with Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that personal terms have been agreed for the player and Manchester United have also agreed on a fee with Independiente.

The midfielder is waiting to obtain a work permit to travel to England and complete the move to Old Trafford.