Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not inclined to pursue the loan signature of Real Madrid midfielder Isco this month, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners are in the market for a creative midfielder in the ongoing window as they want to improve the service to their forwards after a poor start to the season.

Arsenal have been linked with several players all over Europe and they are working on a number of options who they could bring in.

Isco has been touted as one of the players the Arsenal are interested in signing on loan from Real Madrid this month.

The Spaniard has been a bit-part player at Real Madrid this season and the club are believed to be open to letting him go in the winter window.

But it has been claimed that Arteta is not in favour of taking Isco to the Emirates in the next few weeks.

It is unclear what reservations the Arsenal manager has over the Real Madrid star, but it seems he prefers other targets.

Norwich City’s Emi Buendia is a player who is on Arsenal’s shortlist of targets and they have been scouting him over the last 18 months.

But the Gunners are not prepared to pay the reported £40m for him and Norwich are desperate to keep him at the club until the end of the season.