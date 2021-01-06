Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ryan Sessegnon has revealed his admiration for Serie A giants AC Milan, but stressed he is only focused on his current team, Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.

Sessegnon is currently plying his trade on loan at Hoffenheim from Spurs, and has started nine Bundesliga games so far this season.

The full-back, who is rated highly by Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, is gaining valuable match experience in Germany and is due back in north London at the end of the current campaign.

Sessegnon could opt for an experience away from England at some point in his career and in a clue to where he might like to move, has admitted he is an admirer of AC Milan.

The Spurs loanee is an admirer of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid too, but stressed he is currently focused on giving his best for Hoffenheim.

“I like La Liga, which is a good league with great teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona”, Sessegnon told Italian outlet PianetaMilan.it.

“But I also like Serie A a lot too.

“There is Milan, a top club that I’ve always liked.

“But for now, I am focused only on my team.”

Sessegnon arrived at Tottenham in the summer of 2019 from Fulham and made 12 appearances across all competitions for Spurs prior to leaving for Germany.

The defender will be looking to kick on with his development ahead of returning to Tottenham.