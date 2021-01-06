West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce has offered West Ham United’s Robert Snodgrass a permanent contract, according to Sky Sports News.

The veteran winger has only played four minutes of Premier League football so far this season and is out of contract at the London Stadium in six months’ time.

Snodgrass has been heavily linked with leaving West Ham in the ongoing transfer window, with several top flight clubs interested in securing his signature, including West Brom.

The Baggies have entered a new era of leadership with Allardyce at the helm, and the 66-year-old is keen on roping in Snodgrass as he bids to help his club climb the league standings.

It has been floated that the Midlands club are seeking to lure away Snodgrass on loan, but Allardyce is keen on snapping up the player on a permanent basis.

Although Snodgrass is also drawing attention from other top flight clubs, West Brom have emerged as the favourites to land him.

Snodgrass is deemed surplus to requirements by Hammers boss David Moyes and the capital club are keen on shedding him off their wage bill.

The 33-year-old remained on the bench in each of West Ham’s last four Premier League outings, with his last appearance coming in a two-minute cameo against Crystal Palace in early December.