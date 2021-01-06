Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has revealed that arrival of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich led him to consider moving away from Anfield in the summer.

The Serbia international returned to training with Liverpool in the summer following a two-year loan spell with Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.

Grujic was involved in the Reds’ pre-season campaign and also featured in friendlies, but ended up sealing a last-minute loan move to Portuguese top flight side FC Porto.

Recalling his pre-season with Liverpool and eventual transfer, the 24-year-old has admitted that he felt the need to consider moving away from the club after they signed Thiago from Bayern Munich.

Grujic is aware of the current injury issues at Anfield and believes he would have got a chance to impress had he stayed at the club, but insisted that he could not have foreseen it in the summer.

“I went through pre-season with the club“, Grujic told Serbian outlet Kurir.

“After two years in the Bundesliga, I returned to England more mature.

“That’s what they told me at Liverpool.

“But when Thiago Alcantara came from Bayern, I estimated that there would not be much room for me.

“I didn’t want to gamble.

“I see now that there are a lot of injured players at Anfield, it is certain that I would have got a chance, but I could not have foreseen that.“

Grujic has a contract with Liverpool until 2023 and will be looking to use his loan spell at Porto to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

He was Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool boss in early 2016.