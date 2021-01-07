Aston Villa will not face competition from Bayer Leverkusen for Milot Rashica, if they make a move to land him during this month’s transfer window.

The Werder Bremen winger was the target of increased transfer speculation during the last window with Premier League outfit Aston Villa, along with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, keen on snapping him up.

Rashica was close to moving to Bayer Leverkusen, but the BayArena outfit refused to meet Werder Bremen’s asking price.

Aston Villa have been linked with potentially reviving their interest in the winger this month, with the transfer window currently open.

And according to German magazine Kicker, Aston Villa will have one less club to vie with for Rashica’s signature should they decide to make a move as Bayer Leverkusen are not interested in him at present.

Die Werkself are on the hunt for a defender and an attacking winger, but the Werder Bremen man is not on their radar.

The Kosovo international has returned to training well ahead of schedule following suffering an injury at the start of December that was expected to keep him out of action for the majority of this month.

It remains to be seen whether the Midlands club will make any concrete move for Rashica, as the 24-year-old is still keen on leaving the Weserstadion in the winter window.