Anderlecht legend Jan Mulder has insisted that the Belgian giants should do everything they can to keep hold of Manchester City loan star Lukas Nmecha.

The German is currently spearheading the attacking line at Anderlecht under former Citizens skipper Vincent Kompany on a season-long loan from the Manchester giants.

Nmecha has played a part in 16 of Anderlecht’s 19 Jupiler Pro League outings so far this season, scoring ten times and catching the eye of former Paars-wit marksman Mulder in the process.

The 22-year-old has 18-months left on his contract at the Etihad and is keen on returning to England to prove himself under Pep Guardiola, but Mulder insists Anderlecht should try to keep hold of him beyond the current season as he is a great striker.

Mulder also stressed that Nmecha cannot be compared to someone like him as both of them are from vastly different eras of the game.

Asked whether he thinks Nmecha is a better striker than him, Mulder told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: “It is impossible to compare him with me.

“That is comparing the Middle Ages to the 21st century.

“But he’s a great striker at least.

“As far as I’m concerned, Anderlecht better keep him.”

Anderlecht are keen on potentially roping in Nmecha for another loan spell, provided his parent club Manchester City agree to the deal.