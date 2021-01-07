Former Leeds United hitman Jermaine Beckford has labelled the criticism aimed at the Whites over their style of play as bizarre and ridiculous.

The Whites’ high octane football has seen them score 30 goals in the Premier League this season, but their style of play has come under scrutiny with their defence having shipped goals on a regular basis.

Leeds, who are currently sitting in 12th in the league table, have racked up 23 points from 17 league games so far this season, registering seven wins and eight losses, while drawing two games.

Beckford feels the criticism over the style employed by Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road is ridiculous and bizarre as people forget the current squad is still composed of 85 to 90 per cent of the same players who finished mid-table in the Championship.

He highlighted Leeds’ performances against top teams in the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, against whom the Yorkshire giants snatched points.

Asked about the criticism surrounding Leeds’ style of play, Beckford told LUTV: “It is bizarre because we are talking about a team that have just been promoted from the Championship in to the Premier League.

“And we have still got 85, 90 per cent of the same players that we had that finished mid-table in the Championship a couple of years ago.

“When you take all of that into consideration and you see the manner in which we are approaching games, playing against Manchester City, getting points, playing against Arsenal, getting points playing against all of these big clubs.

“It is ridiculous that people are saying ‘oh, that style of play is not right for Leeds United for the Premier League because they are just going to blow up, they have not got the quality players’.”

Leeds are in cup action on Sunday and are set to travel to the People’s Pension Stadium to take on Crawley Town in an FA Cup tie, followed by a Premier League clash against Brighton on 16th January.