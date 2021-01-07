Fenerbahce have rejected the bids they received from Crystal Palace and West Brom for midfielder Ozan Tufan, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the ongoing transfer window, with West Brom and Crystal Palace interested in signing him.

It emerged earlier this week that the two clubs are considering taking him to England this month as part of their transfer window plans.

And Crystal Palace and West Brom reportedly tabled bids worth €10m with Fenerbahce for Tufan on Wednesday as they ramped up their pursuit of the midfielder.

But according to Turkish daily Takvim, Fenerbahce have knocked back both offers and are demanding more money before agreeing to sell him.

It has been claimed that Fenerbahce want a fee of around €15m before they agree to let Tufan go in the ongoing transfer window.

West Brom and Crystal Palace remain interested in the player and are expected to come in with fresh offers for him soon.

It remains to be seen whether they agree to meet Fenerbahce’s asking price or keep trying to haggle down the final fee.

Tufan has netted four goals and registered three assists in 14 league appearances for Fenerbahce this season.