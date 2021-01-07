Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been offered to Inter, but the Serie A giants do not have the funds to conduct a deal of that magnitude this month.

Zaha has been keen to move on from Crystal Palace in recent years as he wants to play at a higher level and in the Champions League.

But the winger is still at Crystal Palace and for the moment, it seems unlikely that he will be able to leave Selhurst Park in the winter transfer window.

His representatives have been trying to find a club who would be interested in Zaha and they are casting their net beyond England.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Inter are one of the clubs who have been offered a chance to try and sign the winger.

Inter appreciate the 28-year-old’s quality and his ability to play in a variety of positions across the front line.

But for the moment, Inter are unlikely to make a move for the Crystal Palace talisman as they do not have the funds to sign him.

Inter are having to cut the cloth according to their needs and they do not have massive funds to sign a player of Zaha’s price tag.

Palace are unlikely to let him leave for a knockdown price, especially as he has more than two years left on his contract.

The Serie A giants want to bring in an attacker this month but they are looking at cheap options in the market.