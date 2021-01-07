Borussia Dortmund could consider loaning out Arsenal target Julian Brandt as the club still hope the winger will explode at some point.

Brandt is no longer a certain starter at Dortmund and it has been claimed that the German giants are prepared to listen to offers for him in the ongoing transfer window.

The winger has been tipped to move to England and Arsenal are believed to be considering signing him an attempt to add more creativity to their side before the window shuts.

And Dortmund are ready to let Brandt go, according to German daily Bild, but do not want to lose control of his future.

It is suggested that they could sanction a loan deal for the former Bayer Leverkusen man, which would not contain an option to buy.

Dortmund still have faith in Brandt and believe the 24-year-old could yet come good and live up to the expectations that were placed on him when he joined.

Arsenal have a number of options on their shortlist and it remains to be seen if they will turn to Brandt.

Brandt has more than three left on the contract he signed when he joined the German club in 2019.