PSV Eindhoven have been in touch with Toby Alderweireld’s agent to explore whether the Tottenham Hotspur defender would be open to making the move to the Phillips Stadion.

Alderweireld has clocked regular game time at Tottenham this season and is under contract at the north London club until the summer of 2023.

However, PSV are open to taking the 31-year-old back to the Netherlands, where he shone for Ajax, in the future.

Ajax are PSV’s rivals in the Dutch Eredivisie and, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the Eindhoven outfit got in touch with Alderweireld’s agent last week.

PSV were keen to learn whether Alderweireld would be open to a move to the club when the current season ends, given his prior association with the Amsterdam outfit.

Ajax currently lead the Dutch top flight table, but are just one point ahead of PSV.

It is unclear what terms Tottenham might be looking for to let Alderweireld move on from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The centre-back is due to turn 32 years old in March this year and has made a total of 216 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham so far.