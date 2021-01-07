West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller is attracting interest from Ajax, who have put in a bid for the striker, according to Sky Sports (23:36).

The Hammers forked out a substantial £45m to sign Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019, but the Ivorian has struggled to live up to expectations.

Ajax want to offer Haller a fresh challenge and it is claimed they have put in a bid for the striker.

The Dutch giants have offered West Ham under half of the sum they paid for Haller however and it is unclear whether the Hammers will sell.

It is suggested that the Premier League outfit could wait until the summer to cash in on Haller, at which time securing a replacement could be an easier task.

Haller has hit the back of the net seven times for West Ham so far this season, with four of those goals coming in the EFL Cup.

He has been handed regular minutes in the Premier League and has clocked 16 outings so far.

West Ham have Haller, who has experience of Dutch football through his spell at FC Utrecht, under contract until the summer of 2024.