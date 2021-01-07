Turkish giants Galatasaray are preparing to terminate Stoke City loan star Peter Etebo’s contract and have entered talks with Fulham’s Jean Michael Seri as a potential replacement, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The Stoke loanee is only due back in England in June after leaving the bet365 Stadium in September on a season-long loan for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

But the midfielder has struggled to live up to expectations in Turkey and has only made three starts in the Super Lig so far this season under coach Fatih Terim.

The Cimbom coach does not see Etebo playing a major part in his plans going forward in the current campaign and Galatasaray are preparing to cut his loan stint short this month.

And according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Galatasaray have entered negotiations with Premier League outfit Fulham for their midfielder Seri as a potential replacement for Etebo.

The 29-year-old played on loan at Galatasaray last term and the Turks are keen on bringing him back for another spell.

Fulham have omitted the Ivorian from their 25-man Premier League squad and he has only clocked up 118 minutes of football in the EFL Cup so far this season.

Seri is open to a move back to Galatasaray, but the Turkish top flight outfit are yet to come to terms with Fulham, who are claimed to want a €500,000 loan fee for the player’s signature.