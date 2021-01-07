Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that he would be prepared to let Max Meyer leave this month if a club are prepared to sign him.

The German midfielder has been reduced to being a peripheral figure in the Crystal Palace squad and has struggled to earn opportunities under Hodgson.

He is out of contract in the summer and German club 1. FC Koln are exploring the option of snapping him up on a free transfer.

But Meyer is believed to be eyeing a move away this month in order to play more football and Hodgson admits that he is prepared to sanction his departure.

The Crystal Palace boss admitted that Meyer needs to play more football and at the moment he is unable to give the player minutes he needs.

Hodgson insisted that if the midfielder can find a club for himself this month, he would be prepared to let him go.

The Palace boss said in a press conference: “Max has been the perfect professional, done all his work and hardly missed a day of training.

“He wants and needs to play.

“It is pretty obvious at the moment, with the competition we have got and the players I have been using, he has been marginalised.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Max is knocking on the door to move on and if that’s the case, I might have to reluctantly agree he’s not been given the chances here to show what he can do.

“If there is someone else that would give him that, it would have to be considered.”

Meyer joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer from Schalke in 2018 and has featured just 56 times for the club over the last two-and-a-half seasons.