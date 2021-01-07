Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has named Arsenal star Mesut Ozil as the best player has played against, having faced the German in an FA Cup tie in 2015.

The 27-year-old striker is gearing up for the Whites’ third round FA Cup tie on Sunday when they will lock horns with League Two outfit Crawley Town.

Speaking ahead of the game, Bamford has recalled his previous experiences in the FA Cup, but admitted that there are not many matches that he can remember.

However, the Leeds star fondly remembers when he faced Premier League giants Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium with Middlesbrough in 2015.

Looking back at the game, Bamford recalled how he struggled to keep up with Gunners’ stars Santi Cazorla and Ozil, who he also named as the best player has ever faced.

“I was just trying to think when Jermaine [Beckford] said scoring in the FA Cup, I don’t know if I actually have“, Bamford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“I’ve played in a few games, I remember, when I was at Middlesbrough, played against Arsenal.

“It was nice at the Emirates, but it was horrible chasing Santi Cazorla and Ozil around.

“He [Ozil] is the best, I think, I have played against, he was ridiculous.

“But, other FA Cup games, I can’t actually remember that many.“

There have been suggestions that Ozil’s spell with Arsenal could come to an end this month, with the midfielder heavily linked with a move to Turkish top flight side Fenerbahce.