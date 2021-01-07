Leeds United star Patrick Bamford has admitted that he was worried when the Whites were being linked with Rodrigo in the last transfer window and even texted his agent.

Bamford has been the Elland Road outfit’s main centre-forward since he joined the club from Middlesbrough ahead of the 2018/19 season.

However, the Englishman feared that he would lose his place when Leeds were linked with a move for Spain international Rodrigo in the previous transfer window.

Looking back at the Whites’ links with the Spaniard, Bamford has admitted that he was worried about his role at the club and even contacted his agent to make sure he was not being replaced.

The former Chelsea youth star went on to explain that he was motivated and excited to work with Rodrigo after he realised that Marcelo Bielsa was bringing him in to play with him rather than to take his place.

“In the summer, when were linked with Rodrigo, I was texting [my agent] because obviously, I was thinking ‘They’re signing the Spanish no. 9, what’s happening here? I’m just going to be on the bench whole season’“, Bamford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“And he said, ‘No, no, no! I think that he [Bielsa] is looking at him because he can play with you, he can play no. 10, no. 9, no. 7, no. 11, he is just an attacking player’.

“I think the fact that we were signing him kind of motivated me, like ‘Oh God, I’ve got to make sure that I’m on it because if not he’s going to take my place’.

“As soon as I saw him, you could see how good he was, on the ball he is brilliant and you can tell why he plays for Spain.

“So then once I realised that actually there’s a chance that I could play with him, it kind of got me excited.

“It got me really excited because you want to be playing with the good players and I think that playing with better players actually improves you quicker.

“So it was one of them when he came in I was nervous at first but then excited.“

Bamford and Rodrigo have played together in 13 Premier League games for Leeds so far this season but are yet to combine to score a goal.