Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has insisted that he is keen on extending striker Folarin Balogun’s stint at the club, but stressed he is not sure whether the player’s agent wants the same, while also providing an update on Mesut Ozil’s future.

The 19-year-old only has six months remaining on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium and is free to open talks with potential suitors to sign a pre-contractual agreement this month.

Arsenal have so far failed to tie down the 19-year-old to a new contract and could see him leave through the exit door come the end of the season, with Liverpool, Sheffield United and Brentford all claimed to be keeping tabs on him.

However, Arteta insists he sees Balogun as a key part of his plans for the club’s future with the teenager also keen on staying put, but stressed he is not sure whether the player’s agent wants the same for his client.

Asked about Balogun’s future at Arsenal, Arteta told a press conference: “The club want to make a deal.

“The manager wants to make a deal.

“The player wants to stay – I’m not sure about the agent.”

Veteran midfielder Ozil is also heavily linked with leaving the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing window, with him attracting interest from Turkey as well as from MLS clubs, and Arteta added that decisions regarding the German’s immediate future will be made in the next few days.

“We will decide what is happening [about Ozil’s future] in the next few days.”

The Gunners have already seen the loan exits of Sead kolasinac to Schalke, William Saliba to Nice and Daniel Ballard to Blackpool in the current window.