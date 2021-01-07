Robert Snodgrass will undergo a medical today at West Brom as he inches closer to the exit door at West Ham, according to Sky Sports News.

The winger played just four minutes of Premier League football this season at West Ham and was firmly outside David Moyes’ plans.

He still has six months left on his contract with the Hammers, but the east London club have allowed to walk him away from the club.

Snodgrass has been in talks with West Brom over a move to the Hawthorns and an 18-month deal has been agreed between the player and the Midlands club.

And it has been claimed that the player is in the Midlands and his medical with the Baggies is due to start today.

West Brom are racing towards completing the deal and once the medical checks are done, he will sign his deal with the Baggies.

The Baggies are expecting to announce Snodgrass’ arrival soon and add experience to their squad.

The 33-year-old Scot has been at West Ham since 2017 and Sam Allardyce will be hoping to count on his experience as he looks to save West Brom from being relegated back to the Championship this season.