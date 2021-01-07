Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to land Croatia international Ivan Perisic during this month’s transfer window.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is keen to reinforce his options ahead of the second half of the season and is an admirer of Inter winger Perisic.

Mourinho wanted Perisic during his period in charge of Manchester United, but the Red Devils would not meet Inter’s asking price and failed to deliver for the Portuguese.

Now Mourinho is hoping to snap up Perisic this month and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Spurs are holding talks with Inter and the player’s representatives.

No agreement has been reached, but Tottenham are trying to put together a loan deal.

Perisic has been handed game time by Antonio Conte at Inter, but has struggled to start on a consistent basis for the Nerazzurri.

Inter are keen to make additions to the squad this month and may view offloading Perisic as a good way to make room for fresh faces.

The 31-year-old Croatia star spent last season in Germany at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.