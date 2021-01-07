Jose Mourinho is open to letting Dele Alli leave Tottenham Hotspur this month, but the club are worried that the Portuguese could need him if his squad suffer an injury crisis in midfield, according to The Athletic.

Alli has been enduring a tough time under Mourinho this season as he has been firmly placed on the periphery of the first-team squad.

He has made just four appearances for Tottenham in the league over the course of the current campaign and has been even struggling to make matchday squads in the Premier League.

Alli has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham, with Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested in taking him to the French capital.

And it has been claimed that Mourinho is not against the idea of letting the midfielder leave in the ongoing transfer window.

The Tottenham boss likes the player but is aware that he wants to play more football especially ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

But chairman Daniel Levy is less convinced as he worries that Alli may be needed if an injury crisis strikes.

If Mourinho suffers injuries to his midfield options and Alli has left, he could be shorthanded.

The attacking midfielder has been reduced to being a third choice or fourth choice midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether, if Alli continues to be ignored, he will agitate for a move, especially with Mauricio Pochettino being in charge at PSG.