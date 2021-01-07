Nice coach Adrian Ursea has revealed that he has seen encouraging signs from Arsenal loan star William Saliba after his debut display for Les Aiglons against Brest in Ligue 1.

Saliba, who has returned to France on loan as a Nice player, made his debut for his new club just two days after his switch, playing the whole 90-minutes in the heart of the backline against Brest on Wednesday.

However, the Gunners loanee did not have an ideal first day on the job as Nice slipped to a 2-0 defeat against their league rivals away at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Nonetheless, Nice coach Ursea is content with how Saliba performed on the pitch as he saw encouraging signs from the teenager during his first outing for Les Aiglons.

The Romanian stressed how the 19-year-old carried himself on the pitch despite being part of an entirely new backline impressed him very much.

Reflecting on Salba’s display against Brest, Ursea told his post match press conference: “Very interesting.

“When you have a young player of his age – almost 20 years old – who arrives in a new group and who exudes this personality in the middle of a defence that he has known for a day, I think it’s very encouraging for the future.”

Having clocked up his first minutes for Nice, Saliba will be keen on kicking on with his development under Ursea for the remainder of the season.