Genoa have been knocked back by Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi after zeroing in on him as a potential signing this month.

Mustafi’s Arsenal stint is set to end in six months’ time when his contract expires, and he has struggled to clock up regular game time under boss Mikel Arteta this season.

The German has not yet started a single Premier League game for the Gunners in the current campaign and is being heavily linked with leaving Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window.

Genoa made an approach to Mustafi to find out whether he would be interested in making the move to the club.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Gunners defender let Genoa know he is not interested in joining.

The 28-year-old was on the books at Genoa’s arch rivals’ Sampdoria from January 2012 to the summer of 2014 and still holds great admiration for his former club.

The ex-Sampdoria man has thus declined the opportunity to return to Italy in the Blucerchiati’s city rivals’ colours.

Genoa are also keen on snapping up Mustafi’s team-mate Sokratis in the current window, with the Greek claimed to be open to returning to the Rossoblu, his former club.