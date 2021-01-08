Bournemouth are yet to receive any offers for Josh King, who is a target for West Ham in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Sun.

The 28-year-old striker is out of contract in the summer, but he is desperate to leave Bournemouth in the ongoing transfer window.

King wanted to leave the club at the end of last season when Bournemouth suffered the pain of relegation from the Premier League, but no concrete offers landed on the table for him.

The striker is hopeful that he will get a move out of Dean Court this month and several Premier League clubs have been linked with being interested in him.

But the Championship club are yet to receive an offer for the striker despite speculation of him leaving.

With more than three weeks left in the window, the expectation is some of his suitors will come up with offers for him soon.

He has been linked with a West Ham, who are in the market for a striker after they sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax for £20m this week.

Aston Villa could also look towards King as they bid to bolster their own attacking options.