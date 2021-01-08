Alex Iwobi believes that Everton are good enough to hold their own in European competition as they are as good as the Arsenal sides he played in.

Everton are only four points off league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League and are hopeful that they can finish the season in a European spot.

Iwobi has experience of playing in Europe at Arsenal and insists that he is sure Everton are good enough to give a good account of themselves in continental competition.

The winger thinks that the Everton side he is currently part of is every bit as good as the Arsenal teams he played for, teams that regularly played in Europe.

“I think we are good enough to compete in Europe”, Iwobi told Everton’s official site.

“This Everton side is as good as the Arsenal teams I was in, 100 per cent.

“We have talented, international players, in the team and on the bench.

“The chemistry in the dressing room is great.”

Everton had been on a run of four straight wins in the Premier League before suffering defeat against West Ham on their last outing and will be looking to get back on track in the league when they travel to Wolves on Tuesday.