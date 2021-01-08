Bradford City interim boss Mark Trueman has revealed his club have been monitoring Leeds United winger Jordan Stevens for while and feels the Whites loanee’s raw pace and style of play will bring a lot to his squad.

The Bantams have managed to snap up Stevens on loan for the remainder of the season following Leeds recalling him from League One outfit Swindon Town, where he spent the first half of the current campaign.

Stevens registered 16 appearance across all competitions for the Robins and has now linked up with Bradford boss Trueman as he bids to garner more valuable first team experience.

And Trueman, who expressed his gratitude towards Leeds for agreeing to terminate Stevens’ Swindon stint and allow him to join the Bantams, revealed his team have been keeping tabs on him for a while.

The Bradford boss feels Stevens’ raw pace and naturally direct edge to his play will add a lot to his squad as he backed him to shine at his new home.

“Jordan is someone we have been monitoring closely for a while, now, and we are delighted to have got his signing completed”, Trueman told Bradford’s official site.

“Leeds United have been great in agreeing to recall him from Swindon and allowing him to join us.

“At this level, we are confident he will bring a lot to our squad.

“He is a very talented player – with raw pace and a naturally direct edge to his play – and we are looking forward to seeing him in action.”

Stevens will have familiar company at the League Two outfit as fellow Whites starlet Bryce Hosannah is also on loan with the Bantams.