Teenage winger Amad Diallo has insisted that he has been preparing himself mentally and physically for his Manchester United move since he agreed a deal with the Red Devils.

Manchester United confirmed the capture of the talented 18-year-old winger from Atalanta on Thursday, as he became their first signing of the winter window.

The Premier League giants had an agreement in place with Atalanta in the last window, but had to wait a few months to obtain a work permit for the teenage starlet’s move to Old Trafford.

Diallo expressed his delight at finally completing the move to the Red Devils following a few months’ wait and he revealed that the Manchester United coaches have been in constant contact with him in order to prepare him for the move.

The 18-year-old is excited to work with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad and claimed that he has been preparing himself both mentally and physically for the switch to Old Trafford.

The young winger told the club’s official site: “After waiting since the summer, it is finally a dream come true to complete my move to Manchester United.

“I am hugely ambitious and there is so much that I want to achieve in the game; when I spoke to the manager I knew that I had joined the perfect club.

“This is a really exciting squad with so many great players, I can promise that I will work hard every day to learn from them and give everything to develop my game.

“The coaches have been fantastic since I signed, we have been in touch regularly and they have already given me a lot of great advice.

“I have had time to prepare for this move, both physically and mentally, and I have worked really hard to be ready to make the step up to this amazing club.”

Diallo featured twice for Atalanta this season, including his first Champions League appearance in November.

It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer decides to throw him straight into the first-team squad or looks to prepare him in the Under-23s initially.