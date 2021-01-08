Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton has revealed that he is happy with any involvement in Marcelo Bielsa’s first team and vowed the Whites are relishing their FA Cup clash against Crawley Town.

Shackleton has only started one game for Leeds so far in the Premier League campaign, with Bielsa using him as an impact player from the bench.

The 21-year-old has clocked up minutes in each of Leeds’ last six league games on the trot, with the Argentine tactician banking on his versatility to deploy him in midfield and also in the right-back position.

And Shackleton is delighted in garnering Premier League experience in any capacity and revealed he is happy with being able to help the team whenever he is asked to step up.

Asked whether he is happy with where he is at the moment, Shackleton told LUTV: “Yes. Yes, any involvement in this league, especially this side and the way that we play is great great experience for myself.



“And I am just really happy when I get the chance to be able to help the team.”

Looking ahead to Leeds’ upcoming FA Cup tie against Crawley on Sunday, Shackleton vowed his team are up for the challenge and will approach the clash with the seriousness of any other matchday.

“It will be a bit different to the types of games we have been playing weekly, but we know the challenge to expect and we will be bang up for it.

“We’ve looked at the way they play and the shapes they line-up in and we will use what we know and what we’ve learnt in the past few days to try and help us come Sunday.

“We’re not going to approach the game in a different way, it’s a match day and every time we go out onto the pitch we play to win, no matter where that is.”

Bielsa could hand Shackleton a start in the cup tie should he choose to rest his regular Premier League starters against the League Two outfit.