Former Premier League star Richard Dunne is of the view that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is distracted this season and feels it is reflected in the Reds’ performances on the pitch.

The Anfield outfit have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games and could lose their place at the top of the table if Manchester United win against Burnley next week.

Liverpool have also failed to win eight of their 17 league games so far this term and former top flight star Dunne believes Klopp’s demeanour has a part to play in it.

Looking back at the Reds’ title-winning run last season, the Irishman explained that Klopp was full of positivity and energy, but feels he has been distracted during the current campaign.

Dunne pointed out how Klopp has been arguing with people about different issues and insisted that his attitude is being reflected in his team’s performances, before suggesting that Liverpool should sign a new defender this month.

“Whether it’s intentional or not, the demeanour of a manager is reflected in his team“, Dunne wrote in his Sunday World column.

“If the manager is happy and focused, his team will be the same.

“I looked at Jurgen Klopp last season, his positivity and energy, and I look at him now and see him fighting with people.

“He seems to be distracted by different issues: the number of substitutes you can use or how many penalties Manchester United are getting.

“Whatever the issue is, Klopp does not seem to be leading the team in the same way he did last season.

“Liverpool don’t look as happy now.

“You have stories about [Mohamed] Salah being unsettled, Klopp arguing with people over all manner of issues, they don’t seem as calm and focused as they were last season.

“It’s difficult to switch that back on when you take your eye off it, however briefly.

“The only way Liverpool can get back to where they were is by getting back one of their central defenders, or bringing in a new one.“

Klopp has suggested that it is unlikely Liverpool will sign a defender this month and it remains to be seen if he can lead them to another title with the squad at his disposal.