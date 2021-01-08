Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that Tyler Roberts remains an important part of his plans at Elland Road amidst interest in him from clubs in the Championship.

The 21-year-old forward has been a bit-part player at Leeds this season and has only made eight appearances in the Premier League, with only two of them from the starting eleven.

Roberts has not played since a 5-2 win over Newcastle in the middle of December and there is now widespread speculation that he could leave Leeds in the ongoing transfer window.

Derby County, Bournemouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff City and Preston North End are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing him on loan this month.

But Bielsa stressed that he is part of his plans despite all the speculation and insisted that while Roberts is not playing much, he is still a valuable member of the squad.

The Leeds head coach said in a press conference: “Tyler has always been in my plans.

“I value him in the football and human aspect.

“He has an important role inside our team.

“It is true he is having difficulties to have continuity, but for me is full of resources and very important for us.”

Roberts has a contract until 2022 with Leeds and it remains to be seen whether he stays at the club beyond the end of the current transfer window.