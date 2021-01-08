Leeds United legend Johnny Giles is of the view that the Whites lack the goalscorers needed to finish off chances they deserve to score from.

The Elland Road outfit have made an impressive start to their first Premier League campaign in 16 years, sitting 12th in the table with 23 points.

However, Leeds have also suffered some heavy defeats at the hands of teams in the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this term.

Addressing his former employers’ performances this season, ex-Whites star Giles believes lack of goalscorers in the team and their inability to finish off chances have kept the side from earning more points.

Giles, who is impressed with what Marcelo Bielsa has achieved with Leeds, expressed his concerns over the goalscoring abilities of Raphinha and Rodrigo before suggesting that the Whites would be even better if they had players of Manchester United’s quality.

“He has done a great job actually in getting Leeds to where they are“, Giles said on Off The Ball.

“I think the way he plays… I’ll tell you if he had Manchester United’s players, for example, I think they’d be sensational.

“Even against Spurs, they were well beaten in the end but they had some terrific moves.

“They don’t have the goalscorers that are needed to finish off when you have a good move, goals dictate the games.

“[Patrick] Bamford is their leading goalscorer and he is okay, I think he has scored eight or nine goals this year, which is quite good.

“But he has got two other players with Raphinha and Rodrigo, who they bought during the year, and they are okay but they are a bit sort of fragile.

“They are not going to score the goals that they deserve to score on their general play.“

While Giles has concerns over the lack of natural goalscorers in the Leeds side, the Whites have the fifth-best goalscoring tally in the league so far this season.