Manchester United did discuss the possibility of signing Kieran Trippier in the ongoing transfer window before the FA handed out a ban to the Atletico Madrid star, according to The Athletic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in an experienced right-back as competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the club have been looking at options.

Trippier has been mentioned as a target for the Red Devils and the club believed that he could be prepared to move back to the Premier League.

The speculation though has died down since the FA handed out a 10-week ban to the defender for betting offences.

But it has been claimed that Manchester United did hold discussions about signing the full-back this month before the FA punishment.

The Premier League giants explored a deal to sign the 30-year-old as part of their plans for the ongoing transfer window.

There was a feeling that the former Spurs star could have been convinced to return to England and Atletico Madrid also indicated that they would sell for a fee of £20m.

All the work meant nothing once the FA banned Trippier, but the defender has appealed against the punishment.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United look to revive the negotiations later in the month if Trippier manages to overturn the FA ban.