Leeds United legend Johny Giles believes Manchester United would win the league under the management of Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

It took the Argentine tactician just two years to lead Leeds, who finished 13th in the Championship before his arrival, to the Premier League.

The Whites currently sit 12th in the Premier League and former Elland Road star Giles has been impressed with how Bielsa has put his stamp on the club.

However, the Irishman is concerned with Leeds’ inability to finish off goalscoring chances, as well as their tendency to leak goals, and feels Bielsa would do an even better job if he had better players.

Giles went on to insist that Bielsa would lead Manchester United to the league title, with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood at this disposal.

“Yes, of course, they [Manchester United] would [win the league under Bielsa] because they would win the matches as they wouldn’t be losing the goals they are losing“, Giles said on Off The Ball.

“They’d be actually, with Greenwood and Cavani and Rashford and these players that they have up front, when they would be making the moves that Leeds are making they’ll be ending up with goals.

“But Leeds a lot of the time end up with nothing after a great move.

“Even against Spurs, they had some terrific moves out from the back, but didn’t finish it off and if you don’t do that you are not going to win matches.

“But I’d say he put his stamp on it, the point I’m trying to make as well that it’s been he has been at Leeds for three years or so, who were in the middle of the second division, he put his stamp on that.

“Now they are actually a Premier League team, who are capable of finishing mid-table, that’s a huge job with the players that he has.

“If you give him better players, then he’ll do a better job, in my opinion.“

Bielsa is out of contract at Leeds at the end of the season and, due to be 66 years old before the start of next season and with his family still in Argentina, it remains to be seen if he stays at Elland Road.