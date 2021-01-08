Everton skipper Seamus Coleman has urged the Toffees to be on song from the first whistle against Rotherham United in their upcoming FA Cup clash on Saturday.

The Toffees are set to play three games in a span of eight days with an FA Cup tie against Rotherham kicking off the proceedings, followed by Premier League clashes against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

Having exited the EFL Cup last month as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Manchester United, Everton are keen on securing their place in the next round of the FA Cup, aiming to begin their busy week on a positive note with a win against the Millers at Goodison Park.

And Coleman urged the Toffees to be on top of their game right from the whistle against Rotherham, as he believes the visitors will be determined to register an upset.

The Everton skipper also stressed the need to start a vitally important week with a positive result.

“Rotherham United will be looking forward to this game”, Coleman wrote on Everton’s official site.

“They will come here determined to show everyone watching on television what they are all about.

“We will be treating them with the respect they deserve and we know we will have to be right on our mettle from the first whistle.

“For one reason or another, Rotherham have played only one game in the last three weeks, whereas we have played four in the same period.

“This is the start of yet another busy week for us, with three games in eight days, and every member of the squad has to make sure he is fully prepared for action.

“It’s a vitally important week for us all.

“At the time of writing, we are four points off the top of the Premier League table and if that position in January had been offered to us at the start of the season, we would gladly have taken it.”

The Toffees will be keen on getting back in the win column on Saturday after slipping to a narrow 1-0 defeat in their last outing against West Ham United in the top flight.