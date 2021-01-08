PSV Eindhoven general manager Toon Gerbrands has denied that the club are plotting a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld in the summer.

Alderweireld is playing regularly at Tottenham and he still has more than two years left on his contract with the north London club.

He will turn 32 years old before the end of the season though and it has been claimed PSV have held talks with the player’s agent over a move to Eindhoven.

PSV are claimed to have been keen to see whether a summer switch would be of interest to the Belgian.

However, PSV general manager Gerbrands has insisted that the experienced centre-back is not a player that his club are currently planning to sign.

He told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “Our scouting consists of hundreds of players.

“Alderweireld is currently not in our plans.”

It remains to be seen if Alderweireld would be tempted by the prospect of a return to the Netherlands, where he played for Ajax, and which would allow him to live in his native Belgium and travel to Eindhoven.