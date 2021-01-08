Former Scotland international Alan McInally has hailed the work Steven Gerrard has done at Rangers, insisting that he has got the Midas touch, and feels he will inevitably become the England manager if he continues being successful.

Gerrard’s Light Blues currently enjoy 19-points lead over arch-rivals Celtic and appear to be in line to end the Hoops’ nine-year Scottish Premiership reign.

Ex-Celtic star McInally has been impressed with the Englishman’s work at Ibrox and has hailed the manager for turning the club around and enabling them to compete with the Bhoys, who looked set to continue dominating Scotland.

Having impressed as Gers boss, McInally can see the former Liverpool skipper being considered for the Reds job in the future, as well as the England job, which he believes is a great position for him to be in.

The Scot went on to explain that Gerrard has got the Midas touch and insisted that he will inevitably become the England manager if he replicates his Rangers success at his next destination.

“In the bigger picture, we are now saying ‘Okay, he does brilliant at Rangers, has done brilliant at Rangers, looks as though they are going to win the title, does he stay or does he go?’“, McInally said on Footy Accumulators.

“In terms of where does he go, is the Liverpool job available or do they give him the England job right away?

“It is a wonderful position for Steven to be in.

“I was just thinking when Frank Lampard [was mentioned] there, Frank’s had big money to spent in a league that is obviously naturally a lot stronger than the Scottish Premiership.

“But where he has taken Rangers from, which is not also-rans but not even thought of as if they can possibly compete with Celtic, who looked as though they were just going to go on and win the title for the next three or four years, has completely changed that football club.

“Now, if he can do the same with the next job wherever he goes, then I think you are talking inevitable England manager.

“An inevitability because he just looks as though he has got that Midas touch and that’s what he has had since he has gone to Glasgow.“

Gerrard has a contract with Rangers until the summer of 2024, but it remains to be seen if the 40-year-old will look for a new challenge if he wins the title with the Gers this season.