Aberdeen great Joe Harper feels the Dons have become a little static recently and has urged them to change that against Rangers this weekend.

Third-placed Aberdeen and table-toppers Rangers are to lock horns in the Scottish Premiership for the third time this season at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Rangers travel to Aberdeen looking to extend their lead at the top of the table, having beaten Celtic last weekend, while the Reds go into the game on the back of a draw against Dundee United.

Speaking ahead of the game, Pittodrie great Harper insisted that Derek McInnes’ side have become a bit static recently despite playing entertaining football earlier in the season.

With the Gers set to visit them this weekend, Harper urged Aberdeen to change things up and get the ball into the danger area as quickly as possible against the league leaders.

“Earlier in the season, the Dons were playing entertaining football“, Harper wrote in his Evening Express column.

“However, recently it has become a bit static.

“That has to change against Rangers when the Premiership leaders come to Pittodrie on Sunday.

“If I am honest, I don’t think I would be able to play in this current Aberdeen team, because they don’t get the ball into the box enough.

“They are good players, but they have to deliver the ball into the danger area as quickly as possible – and it’s not happening.

“Too often they are getting down the flanks only to pass the ball backwards.“

Rangers have only dropped points twice this season, but Harper will be hoping that his former employers can be the third side to take points off the table-toppers on Sunday.