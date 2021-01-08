Aberdeen great Joe Harper has insisted that the key to beating Rangers is closing them down from the start and not giving them time on the ball.

Steven Gerrard’s side will be looking to build on their 19-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table when they visit Aberdeen on Sunday.

While the Gers have a big advantage over Celtic and are yet to lose a game in the league so far, former Aberdeen star Harper does not think they are invincible.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Pittodrie great has stressed the need for the Derek McInnes’ men to close the Gers down from the start and not let them have much time on the ball.

Harper explained that closing Rangers down and not giving them time on the ball is the key to beating the table-toppers, before insisting that Aberdeen have nothing to be scared of on Sunday.

“Rangers may be 19 points clear at the top of the table, but they are not invincible“, Harper wrote in his Evening Express column.

“The key to beating Rangers is to close them down from the outset and not give them time on the ball.

“If you give a bad player room, he can do things with the ball.

“If you give a good player time, he will destroy you.

“That is why Aberdeen have to match Rangers in every department.

“There is nothing to fear on Sunday.“

Aberdeen suffered 1-0 and 4-0 defeats when they faced Rangers in the league earlier this season, but will be looking to set that record straight at Pittodrie on Sunday.