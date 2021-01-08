Former Manchester City star Richard Dunne has pointed out how the Citizens have been pacing themselves in games this season and feels it is a ploy by Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola’s side are currently on their first three-game winning run in the league this season, having beaten Southampton, Newcastle United and Chelsea on the trot.

Manchester City also added to their league form with an EFL Cup win over Manchester United this week and Dunne feels they will be hard to stop if they continue playing the way they have been.

Reflecting on the Citizens’ rise in form, the Irishman explained that Guardiola’s men have started to pace themselves in games more than they have done in the previous campaigns.

Dunne pointed out how Manchester City were happy to concede possession and sit back for spells against Chelsea and Manchester United, before suggesting that is a ploy by Guardiola.

“When City were getting 100 points a season and blasting teams away, they were always on the front foot, always taking the game to the opposition“, Dunne wrote in his Sunday World column.

“But now they seem happy to surrender possession for spells.

“The City side I see now are pacing themselves, and it has to be a ploy by the manager, saying we need to build our way into games, relax when we need to.

“Even against Chelsea, when City won well, they eased off for 10 minutes to suss out the game and then went at them for half an hour.

“In the second half they did something similar, sat back and then hit Chelsea on the counter-attack.

“They did it again against Manchester United in the League Cup game on Wednesday.

“They pressed and pressed against United, went 1-0 up and were happy to sit back.

“I think that instruction is coming from the manager, to sit back for spells and then go on the attack. And it’s worked in the last few games.

“If the last three games are a sign of where City are at as a side now, they will be hard to stop for the rest of the season.“

Manchester City currently sit fifth in the table with 29 points, but have the chance to go top of the table if they win their two games in hand