Arsenal defender William Saliba has insisted that he is not keen to think beyond his initial loan contract with Nice at the moment.

The 19-year-old defender joined Nice on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season after struggling to get a look in from Mikel Arteta in the ongoing campaign.

A €30m purchase for Arsenal, Saliba did not made his debut for Arsenal before returning to France on loan and is now looking to rebuild his reputation in his homeland.

There are suggestions Nice have an option to extend Saliba’s loan by another year in the summer if everything goes according to plan.

However, the young defender is keen not to think about it at the moment and stressed that a decision will be taken only after the first six months at Nice.

Saliba said in a press conference when asked about staying at Nice beyond the summer: “I signed a six-month contract and after these six months we will see.

“What is certain is that I will do my best. Afterwards, we will see.”

Arsenal still believe Saliba has a future at the Emirates and are hopeful that the loan at Nice will help him to develop ahead of a return to the Emirates.

Saliba will be looking to quickly hit the ground running back in the familiar environment of Ligue 1.