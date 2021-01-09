The president of Amad Diallo’s former club Boca Barco has insisted that the young winger will go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team squad at Manchester United.

Manchester United finally confirmed the capture of the 18-year-old Ivorian’s arrival from Italian club Atalanta on Wednesday evening.

The Premier League giants had a deal in place with Atalanta in the summer, but had to wait a few more months to sign the player due to the trouble they had in obtaining a work permit for Diallo.

There are suggestions that the teenager could feature in the Under-23s before getting an opportunity in the first team, but Enzo Guerri, the president of Diallo’s first club in Italy, Boca Barco, feels otherwise.

He insisted that the winger has not gone to Old Trafford to sit on the bench and is hopeful that the teenager will play this season.

Guerri stressed that he at least expects him to be part of the first team squad from the get-go at Manchester United.

Asked if he agreed with Diallo’s decision to join Manchester United, he told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Yes, completely.

“For me, Diallo has not gone to Manchester to sit on the bench, he has gone there to play.

“Or at least, from the beginning of his new adventure, he will be in the team of Mr Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“It is a good opportunity for him, he could not say no.”

Manchester United have gambled big on Diallo as they have agreed to pay a fee of €25m for his signature.

Atalanta could earn another €15m as add-ons, which could take the final price to €40m.