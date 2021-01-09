The agent of Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri has revealed there have been no offers made for his client yet and he is not in a position to say if the Blues will sell.

Emerson has struggled for game time at Chelsea over the course of this season and has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A in this month’s transfer window.

His stock remains high in Italy, where he shone at Roma, and he has been linked with Serie A giants Inter, Juventus and Napoli.

However, no official bids have been made for the left-back yet and his agent Fernando Garcia is not willing to be drawn on potential transfer developments surrounding his client.

He told Inside Futbol: “It’s difficult to say anything at the moment.

“There have been no official offers.

“I’ve not had any offers to find out [if Chelsea will sell].

“There have only been enquiries. I will not speak about the clubs [involved].”

With Chelsea struggling for form under Frank Lampard, Emerson may be hopeful of being handed an opportunity to make his mark over the coming weeks.

The Italy international has been an unused substitute in Chelsea’s last three Premier League games, while the Blues are in FA Cup action on Sunday against Morecambe and it remains to be seen if Emerson will be given playing time.