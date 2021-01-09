Genoa face serious competition for the signature of Arsenal centre-back Sokratis during this month’s transfer window.

The Serie A side are desperate to reinforce their defensive options as they bid to stop leaking goals and give their survival hopes a shot in the arm.

Genoa have zeroed in on Sokratis, who played for the club from 2008 until 2010, and want to snap him up from Arsenal.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, La Liga club Real Betis have now entered the race and are in pole position to secure Sokratis’ signature.

It is claimed the Spanish side will need to offload a player to make way for the Arsenal star though.

Sokratis has been frozen out at Arsenal and has not played a single minute of senior team football under Mikel Arteta this season.

The centre-back is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

He looks set to depart Arsenal without adding to the 44 Premier League appearances he has made for the club so far.