Frederic Guerra, the agent of Reims hitman Boulaye Dia, has revealed West Ham United contacted him over a potential move for his client last month and the player’s entourage are still mulling over whether a potential switch to the London Stadium now is a wise move.

West Ham parted ways hitman Sebastien Haller on Friday morning, with the Ivorian moving to Dutch giants Ajax following struggling to live up to his billing in the English capital.

Reims striker Dia is on the Hammers’ radar and his agent Guerra has confirmed the London outfit put in an enquiry about making a move for the 24-year-old last month.

With David Moyes now having a vacant spot to be filled in his attacking line, West Ham could swoop to land Dia, but Guerra revealed the player’s entourage are mulling over whether a potential move to the London Stadium in the ongoing window is the right step for his career.

Dia also has other admirers, from Italy, Spain and Germany, according to Guerra, and he admits his client would be shutting down his options for a move to another club in the summer if he decides to go to West Ham this month.

“We talked a lot last month with West Ham”, Guerra told French programme Telefoot.

“However, we are yet to move forward.

“He is a player that interests them, but the question this winter is whether by choosing West Ham or another club, we would be shutting out [a move to] many other clubs this summer…the virus situation, offers are rare during the winter transfer window.

“We are mulling over these questions.

“Whether it is better to leave now or wait for the summer.

“Of course, it is safer to accept West Ham this winter, but it would then also close doors [to other potential suitors] in the summer.

“Italian clubs are interested, [along with clubs] in Spain, in Germany.

“To choose is to give up, so if we choose West Ham, we give up on others.”

Dia has spearheaded Reims’ attack in the current Ligue 1 campaign, with 10 strikes to his name from 16 outings, and it remains to be seen whether he will find his way to England in the coming weeks.