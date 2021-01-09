Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has insisted that he has no issue with Leeds United target Riqui Puig, amid talk of a fallout between the two.

Puig has been linked with a potential exit from the Camp Nou during this month’s transfer window and has attracted attention from a number of clubs, including Arsenal and Leeds.

Koeman introduced Puig from the bench in Barcelona’s 4-0 win at Granada on Saturday, handing him 17 minutes.

The 21-year-old is continuing to struggle for playing time at Barcelona, but Koeman insists there has been no falling out.

“The first thing is that it seems that I have something against Riqui and it is not like that”, Koeman was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS.

“The other day I talked about young players and it seemed that I was only talking about Ruiqi, but there are more young people, Konrad, Matheus, Junior. You always take a name and that is not good for Riqui.

“If I think something about Riqui, I talk with him about it. And it always depends on the player, but I am talking in general, not Riqui.”

Barcelona have now won four of their last five La Liga games to move up to third place in the table and four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, although Diego Simeone’s men have played three games fewer.

Puig will be looking for more chances to impress at Barcelona going forward, but it remains to be seen if he will still be at the club beyond the end of this month.